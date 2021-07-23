Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,613 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $26,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.04. 19,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,812,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.