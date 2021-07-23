Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $25,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 162,612 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,764,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,179,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $212.66. 2,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,412. The stock has a market cap of $185.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.71. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.54 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

