Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 215,298 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $27,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,790,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $572,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

NYSE:AMG traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.88. The stock had a trading volume of 152,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,695. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $180.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.78.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.