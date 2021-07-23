Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,775 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,775 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $18,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.64.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALGN traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $633.53. 1,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,487. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $603.70. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.83 and a 1 year high of $653.86. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 109.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

