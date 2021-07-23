Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,184 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,184 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $45,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.65. The company had a trading volume of 88,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,658,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.30. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

