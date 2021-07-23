Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,708 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total value of $182,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,779,780,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $33.70 on Friday, hitting $2,700.27. 6,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,922. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,670.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,503.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,558.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

