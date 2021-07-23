Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,849 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,312 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Autodesk worth $32,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Autodesk by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,009 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.40.

Autodesk stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,741. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

