Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.33.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $496.87. 10,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $461.14. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $497.11.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.