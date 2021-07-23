Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Utz Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

UTZ opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Utz Brands by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,191 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth $15,650,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 451,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Utz Brands by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,518 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after purchasing an additional 237,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

