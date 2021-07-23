Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rexnord in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.32. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. Rexnord’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

RXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

NYSE:RXN opened at $52.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $479,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Rexnord by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 73,698 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Rexnord by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 178,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 68,915 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Rexnord by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rexnord by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,251,000 after purchasing an additional 132,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

