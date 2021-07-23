OptionRoom (ROOM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $40,908.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 27.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 65.5% against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $44,608.88 and approximately $40,908.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00099996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00140632 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,158.08 or 0.99918423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.