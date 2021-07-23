Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,887 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.8% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.74. 671,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,682,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.74. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $91.14. The company has a market capitalization of $244.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.