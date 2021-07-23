Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.59 Million

Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to post $69.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.60 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $65.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $273.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $270.10 million to $276.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $265.51 million, with estimates ranging from $255.90 million to $275.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

OBNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $39.71 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.