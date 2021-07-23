Origo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.60 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Origo has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origo has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Origo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.50 or 0.00863366 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Origo (OGO) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official website is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

