Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Trading Down 8.2%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) traded down 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 10,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 43,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSIIF. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.60 price target on shares of Osino Resources in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Osino Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of April 12, 2021, it had a total ground position of approximately 7,000 square kilometer comprising 28 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

