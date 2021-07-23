Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,745 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.32% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OR. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

OR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.