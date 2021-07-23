OST (OST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $36,654.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, OST has traded down 74.6% against the US dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $36,654.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00047786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.28 or 0.00847546 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About OST

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

