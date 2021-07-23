Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) shot up 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.13 and last traded at $52.13. 173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.92.

Otsuka Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSUKF)

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

