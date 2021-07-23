Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

