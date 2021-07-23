Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

OUTKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

