Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.69

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $37.97 million and approximately $78,159.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,439.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,063.73 or 0.06361858 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $444.73 or 0.01370971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.08 or 0.00370185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00138368 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.96 or 0.00616428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.00382547 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.17 or 0.00296463 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,867,257 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

