Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 426.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Oxford Industries worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 466.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXM opened at $87.04 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

