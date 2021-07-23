Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ: OXLC) recently:

7/21/2021 – Oxford Lane Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/20/2021 – Oxford Lane Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Oxford Lane Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/10/2021 – Oxford Lane Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

OXLC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,123. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $184,269.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,917.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth $114,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

