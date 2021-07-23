Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Oxurion NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94.

About Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF)

Oxurion NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of vitreo retinal diseases. It operates under JETREA brand name. The company was founded by Desire Collen in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

