Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ozon were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,908,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ozon during the 1st quarter worth $64,834,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ozon by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,255,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,683,000 after purchasing an additional 935,310 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ozon by 78.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,156,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,867,000 after purchasing an additional 510,168 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,129,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OZON opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.89. Ozon Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $448.96 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OZON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Renaissance Capital raised Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

