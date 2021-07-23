PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1,067.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,830 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of PACCAR worth $16,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $87.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,266. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.36 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.77.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

