PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,141 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of PACCAR worth $72,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $87.57 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.36 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.77.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

