Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Trading Down 1.6%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 1,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

