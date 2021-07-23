Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Position Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 340.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,871 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Packaging Co. of America worth $46,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.52. The stock had a trading volume of 441,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

