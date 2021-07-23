PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Raised to $65.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.46.

PagerDuty stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.20. 14,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,615. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $360,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,472,048. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 104.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,353 shares during the period. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at $107,737,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,663 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 66.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,761,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,510 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at $30,130,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

