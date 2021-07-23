PAID Network Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. PAID Network has a total market cap of $22.33 million and $332,986.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00039481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00103109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00142718 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,423.59 or 1.00361472 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

