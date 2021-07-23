PAID Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $293,824.00 (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $23.03 million and approximately $293,824.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00039560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00104687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00140731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,591.90 or 0.99967486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

