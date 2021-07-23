Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $14,356,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $15,812,454.04.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. 17,542,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,877,867. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $4,557,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 88.5% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 47.0% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $11,024,000. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.