Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 26,284 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 785.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,284 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.86.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $7,674,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 305,141 shares of company stock worth $61,311,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,144. The firm has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.47. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $254.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

