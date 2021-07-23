Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 30,797 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 693.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,797 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,558 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,631 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $55,171,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 102.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 804,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,721,000 after purchasing an additional 407,169 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.82.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,463. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

