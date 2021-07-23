Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 41,719 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 120.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,719 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.05% of Anaplan worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Anaplan by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 541.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

PLAN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,626. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.54. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,017,714 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLAN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

