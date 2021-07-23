Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 5,139 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $81,483,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $48,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,427,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,275,340,000 after buying an additional 382,976 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 145,295 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,060,000 after buying an additional 43,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 184,839 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,936,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $418.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,418. The firm has a market cap of $394.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $407.10. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,301 shares of company stock worth $35,527,153. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

