Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 70,707 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,707 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,714,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,458,000 after acquiring an additional 58,670 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,261,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,412,000 after purchasing an additional 511,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.32.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,525. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. Match Group’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,386 shares of company stock worth $2,767,328 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

