Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 103.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,037 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.36. 63,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 2.16. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

