Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 13,281 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 316.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of -561.08 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $269.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.12.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.10.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

