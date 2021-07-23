Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 23,600 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 318.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 163.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT traded up $3.94 on Friday, hitting $261.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,048. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.48. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $258.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.