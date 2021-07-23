Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1,815.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,654 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,459,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 54.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 924,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,147,000 after buying an additional 324,064 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $34,616,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 15.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,510,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,794,000 after buying an additional 328,207 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $70.73. 13,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,884. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.