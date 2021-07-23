Paloma Partners Management Co Has $3.68 Million Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.07% of Crocs worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Crocs by 916.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $1,880,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $1,390,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after buying an additional 117,538 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $803,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.29. 15,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

