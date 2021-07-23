Paloma Partners Management Co Has $5.37 Million Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 486.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,531 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.12% of Xerox worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Xerox during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Xerox during the first quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Xerox by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the first quarter worth $54,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

XRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.50.

XRX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. 5,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,309. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $26.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.83.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.