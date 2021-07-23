Paloma Partners Management Co Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 256.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 0.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in ResMed by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ResMed by 0.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.00.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,374 shares of company stock worth $8,699,930. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.00. The company had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.11. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $258.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

