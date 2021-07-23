Paloma Partners Management Co Has $6.43 Million Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 133.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,469 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in L Brands were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth $187,393,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth $181,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 687.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $92,467,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 1,689.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,730 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,679,310,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,333,277. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

Shares of NYSE LB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.76. 38,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,277. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.69. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $77.87.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

