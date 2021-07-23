Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $4.19 Million Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.40.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $6.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $689.78. 682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,103. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.50. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $683.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.91, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

