Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 34,074 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,282.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $525.82. 2,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,952. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.26. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.35 and a twelve month high of $522.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

