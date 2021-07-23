Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 48,724 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 231.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,724 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

