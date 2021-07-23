Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,612. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.85.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

